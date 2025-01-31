Champions Trophy returns to Lahore after international tour

LAHORE: The ICC Champions Trophy returned to Lahore after completing its international tour. The trophy had remained in Pakistan from November 16 to 25 before being sent abroad.

The trophy would be displayed at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 7. A similar exhibition would take place at National Stadium Karachi on February 11. Source disclosed that the Champions trophy would tour various cities including Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Peshawar, and Islamabad from January 31 to February 5.

On the other hand sources claimed that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 may begin without the usual opening ceremony following a revised arrival schedule for participating teams.

