AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-31

Asian currencies: Rupiah falls on Fed move

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025

BENGALURU: Philippine shares fell to a 14-month low on Thursday after the country’s economic growth came in below estimates, while the Indonesian rupiah slipped as market reactions to the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision led to a drop in the currency.

Stocks in Manila fell 0.7% to their lowest levels since mid-November 2023.

Data showed that the Philippine economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter, below expectations. However, the economic planning agency remains confident of touching the lower-end of the 2025 growth target of 6.5% to 7.5%.

Meanwhile, the peso edged 0.1% higher.

The Thai baht and the Indian rupee nudged lower as the dollar steadied after the US central bank kept its interest rate unchanged. Chair Jerome Powell signalled no rush to trim rates again until inflation and jobs data made the situation appropriate.

The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.6% to 16,265 against the dollar, with the central bank saying the currency’s depreciation was driven by market reaction to the Fed’s rate decision and stronger US stocks.

Investors across the region also remained cautious as the White House said US President Donald Trump still plans to make good on his promise to issue tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday.

Trump had set a Feb. 1 deadline for imposing a 10% tariff on goods imported from China.

Mexico, Canada and China are the three largest US trading partners, accounting for more than $2.1 trillion in annual imports and exports.

“Since there is some impact (from the tariffs) on global trade, that will negatively affect the export channels of the Asian economies,” said Poon Panichpibool, market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Philippine shares

