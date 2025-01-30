AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed as investors eye earnings

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday ahead of more corporate earnings, with the Dubai index ending four sessions of losses.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 1.4%.

In the previous session, the lender advanced 4.7%, after Al Rajhi reported an 18.7% surge in its net profit to 19.72 billion riyals ($5.26 billion) for 2024. The bank proposed a second-half cash dividend of 1.46 riyal per share, up from 1.15 riyal a year earlier.

Alinma Bank dropped 2.3% despite reporting a higher annual profit.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.5%, led by a 2.3% leap in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Among other gainers, Dubai Financial Market gained 1.3%, ahead of its results.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) climbing 3.7%, rising for a third consecutive session.

On Monday, ADCB reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit of 2.57 billion dirhams ($699.78 million), along with an annual dividend of 0.59 dirhams.

Major Gulf markets fall on weak earnings; Al Rajhi Bank lifts Saudi index

Additionally, the bank projected a doubling of net profits to 20 billion dirhams within five years.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.6% fall in Qatar National Bank and a 1.9% slide in Qatar Gast Transport (Nakilat).

Nakilat - the world’s largest shipper of liquefied natural gas - on Wednesday retreated 2.4% after proposing a lower annual dividend.

However, the firm recorded a net profit of 1.64 billion riyals ($449.89 million), compared with 1.56 billion riyals a year ago.

On the other hand, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Co rose 1.9% ahead of the firm reporting its 2024 results.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.4%, with Talaat Moustafa Holding gaining 0.9%.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    lost 0.2% to 12,415
 Abu Dhabi       added 0.5% to 5,155
 Dubai           rose 0.2% to 9,584
 QATAR           eased 0.1% to 10,667
 EGYPT           gained 0.4% to 30,011
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.3% to 1,879
 OMAN            down 0.5% to 4,543
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed as investors eye earnings

‘Many, many, many’ killed when jet hits helicopter, crashes into Washington river

KSE-100 snaps 3-session losing run, gains over 1,700 points on strong buying

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $76mn, now stand at $11.37bn

Court approves Bank Makramah’s Rs10bn settlement with Omni Group

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Bank Alfalah reports Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Gold price per tola surpasses Rs290,000 for first time in Pakistan

POS system: FBR introduces massive changes in retailers’ procedure

Read more stories