KE organises awareness march, facilitation camp

KARACHI: K-Electric hosted an awareness march as part of its Hum Qadam facilitation camp in Liaquatabad FC Area to address customer needs, including new connections, bill payments, meter installations, and other related issues.

The facilitation camp aims to provide residents with convenient solutions to their electricity-related concerns while enhancing interaction between power utility and customers.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer Sadia Dada said, “Through Hum Qadam Scheme we will facilitate customers having outstanding dues and offer them feasible payment options so that they can clear their outstanding dues. It is of utmost importance for us to convert defaulting customers into star customers so that they can also play their part in our mission of providing electricity for all.”

