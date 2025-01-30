AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.97%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.18%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.39%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
SEARL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.24%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.2%)
SYM 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TRG 66.58 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.62%)
WAVESAPP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 112,005 Increased By 517.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,088 Increased By 153.4 (0.44%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

‘Lahore Shopping Festival’ begins on 31st

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:40am

LAHORE: The Lahore Shopping Festival is set to be start at Lahore Expo Center from January 31st to February 2nd. The extraordinary event LSF would be inaugurated on 31st at 11 hrs with free entry.

All stalls have already been booked which shows the deep interest of national and multinational brands in the event.

Lahore Shopping Festival has been designed to celebrate trade, culture and economic prosperity besides stimulating business growth and tourism. This highly anticipated festival will bring together top brands, entrepreneurs and thousands of domestic and foreign visitors for an unparalleled shopping and entertainment experience.

Top authorities of Federal and Provincial Governments, diplomats, business leaders and foreigners have been invited to the event. This prestigious event will serve as a vital platform to enhance bilateral trade relations and explore fresh avenues of cooperation between Pakistani and foreign entrepreneurs.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the festival would play a great role in strengthening economic activity, uplifting local industries and creating lucrative opportunities for traders and consumers alike.

The LCCI Lahore Shopping Festival 2025 promises an array of spectacular attractions, including exclusive discounts, brand showcases, cultural performances, and interactive entertainment and networking opportunities, ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience for all attendees. Special arrangements have been made to facilitate businesses, traders and exhibitors in promoting their products and services, reinforcing Lahore’s reputation as a thriving commercial hub.

The LCCI office-bearers said that this festival is a testament to Lahore’s dynamic business environment and its significant contribution to Pakistan’s economy. By uniting businesses and consumers on a common platform, we aim to drive trade, encourage innovation and foster economic growth.

The LCCI Lahore Shopping Festival 2025 is expected to attract an overwhelming number of visitors, offering an exceptional shopping extravaganza coupled with unparalleled networking opportunities. Featuring participation from diverse industries, including fashion, textiles, electronics, food, and handicrafts, the event is set to be a transformative experience for Pakistan’s retail and business landscape.

LCCI extends a warm invitation to the people of Lahore to be part of this remarkable journey and contribute to the success of this iconic festival.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BRANDS Lahore Expo Center Lahore Shopping Festival

Comments

200 characters

‘Lahore Shopping Festival’ begins on 31st

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories