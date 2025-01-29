AIRLINK 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.52%)
BOP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.17%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
FLYNG 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.46%)
HUBC 128.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
OGDC 203.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
PACE 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.26%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
PPL 174.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.48%)
PRL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PTC 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.4%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.18%)
SYM 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,122 Increased By 91.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 35,135 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
Jan 29, 2025
Markets

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jan, 2025 10:44am

Selling pressure continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 500 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 111,528.87, a decrease of 501.49 points or 0.45%.

Selling pressure was observed in the index-heavy energy sector, including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Key stocks including HUBCO, SHEL, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL and POL traded in the red.

“We understand that this being a rollover week has played a role in extending the negative trend,” said Intermarket Securities in a note.

The brokerage house added that fresh liquidity, needed to sustain current index levels, had dried up as conversions at mutual funds have slowed.

“Market keenly watching two results: (i) FFC (due today) in which market expectations for final payout is as high as Rs35/sh (we expect Rs24.5/sh) and (ii) UBL, again anticipating a strong payout.

“Negative surprises in these would dampen investor mood further,” it said.

On Tuesday, selling pressure persisted at the bourse, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 1,500 points at 112,030.36.

Internationally, technology stocks led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Wednesday, tracking advances on Wall Street overnight as investor angst ebbed over the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model that some see rivalling US dominance of the industry.

Trading was thinned in Asia by Lunar New Year holidays that shuttered exchanges in mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 0.5% as of 0055 GMT, putting it on track to snap three straight days of declines.

Australia’s stock benchmark added 0.8%, with a subindex of tech names climbing 2.2%.

Futures for the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were each down about 0.1%, following respective rallies of 0.9% and 2% for the cash indexes overnight.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq had tumbled more than 3% in the previous session, after the spiking popularity of Chinese startup DeepSeek’s app called into question sky-high valuations for US chipmaker Nvidia and others at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Attention now turns to mega-cap tech company earnings coming up on Wall Street later in the day from Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Tesla.

Executives can expect to be asked whether they still plan to spend so much on computing power.

This is an intra-day update

