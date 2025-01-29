AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
IK dismisses rumours of KP CM removal

Fazal Sher Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday dismissed the rumours regarding the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from his position and said he had no plan to replace the chief minister.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while talking to reporters after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife at the makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, while quoting Khan said “Junaid Akbar has been made as PTI KP president on the recommendation of Gandapur. Imran Khan further said disinformation has been spread about Gandapur.”

He said the “PTI founding chairman said Gandapur told him due to heavy workload he could not complete his sleep. He said “Khan said, Gandapur told him that it would be better that the task of running party affairs be assigned to another leader and he should focus on governance in the province.”

When he was asked about rumours that he has held another meeting with the powerful quarters, he said “if he holds any meeting, he will inform the public about it.

“We will not hold negotiations behind closed doors and will hold dialogue openly,” he said, adding “we were holding negotiation with the government team that has ended as the government failed to constitute a commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.”

He said it is unfortunate that talks could not proceed further. “We were holding talks with the government with an open heart,” he said.

Earlier, the special court hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi adjourned the hearing of the case after it has recorded the statement of another prosecution witness.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at the makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, recorded the statement of the prosecution witness, Muhammad Fahim.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s counsel Arshad Tabarez conducted cross-examination of the witness, Umer Siddque. Jail authorities produced Khan and Bushra Bibi before the court.

