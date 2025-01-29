Pakistan, China vow to elevate bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have expressed their commitment to elevating bilateral relationships to new heights, further solidifying their strategic partnership.

The Chinese Ambassador, Jiang Zaidong, met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss matters of mutual interest and review bilateral ties.

Responding to recent media speculations, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson on Monday categorically rejected baseless and unfounded allegations aimed at targeting Pakistan-China friendship. The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the One-China Policy, describing it as a fundamental cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy that remains unchanged.

The spokesperson highlighted the strength and resilience of Pakistan-China relations, terming China as Pakistan’s “all-weather strategic partner.”

During the meeting, both Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strong commitment to the Pak-China All-Weather Strategic Partnership, which remains a cornerstone of the long-standing ties between the two friendly nations.

According to FO statement, a key agenda of the discussion was the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0. Both countries expressed satisfaction with the advancements made under CPEC 2.0, recognising its critical role in enhancing economic collaboration and fostering regional connectivity. The project, which symbolises the robust economic ties between the two countries, is set to open new avenues of cooperation and development, the statement added.

On behalf of Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of China, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong extended an invitation to the DPM to attend the High-Level UN Security Council Event, titled, “Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance”. This event will be hosted by China during its Presidency of the UNSC on February 18, 2025, in New York.

Dar has graciously accepted the invitation, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to advancing multilateral cooperation and contributing to global governance reforms.

Both sides stressed the importance of further reinforcement Pakistan-China relations and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in diverse fields.

Both leaders have reaffirmed the mutual resolve to deepen the strategic partnership and work jointly to achieve shared objectives.

