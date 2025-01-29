AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Body reviews preparations

Published 29 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir held an important meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon. The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly, senators, and political leadership from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee reviewed preparations for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 across the country.

It was decided that the day would be observed with full enthusiasm to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. A rally will be organised from the Parliament House on February 5, led by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon. Members of Parliament, representatives from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, provincial assemblies, students, media, and civil society have been invited to participate.

Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon directed the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, the Ministry of Information, and other relevant institutions to take special measures to ensure the day is observed effectively. He emphasised that all resources should be utilised to highlight the Kashmir issue and commemorate the day with passion.

During the meeting, members focused on the need to highlight human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir. It was suggested that seminars on Kashmir should be organised in schools and universities across Pakistan. The committee also stressed the importance of involving international forums and launching campaigns through electronic, print, and social media to highlight the Kashmir issue globally.

The committee resolved that Pakistan’s Parliament, government, and people would continue their efforts until the Kashmir issue is resolved as per United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The committee also condemned the assassination attempt on the Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, in the strongest terms.

An international Kashmir conference is planned to be held after February 5 to further internationalise the Kashmir cause.

Kashmir Solidarity Day

