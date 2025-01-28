AIRLINK 194.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
BOP 9.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.78%)
FLYNG 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.48%)
HUBC 128.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.25%)
OGDC 206.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.25%)
PACE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.54%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.91%)
PPL 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-2.48%)
PRL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
SEARL 106.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.38%)
SYM 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.57%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.83%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 11,870 Decreased By -160.4 (-1.33%)
BR30 35,315 Decreased By -497.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 112,240 Decreased By -1280.4 (-1.13%)
KSE30 35,165 Decreased By -486.7 (-1.37%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thailand car production falls 17.37% y/y in December

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 11:07am

BANGKOK: Car production in Thailand dropped 17.37% in December from a year earlier to 104,878 units due to lower domestic sales and exports, Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

That followed November’s 28.23% year-on-year fall, and was the 17th straight month that production had contracted.

Thailand car production drops 28.23% y/y in Nov, federation says

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world’s top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Thailand car production Thailand car production

Comments

200 characters

Thailand car production falls 17.37% y/y in December

Selling persists, KSE-100 down nearly 1,400 points following SBP rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Oil prices hover near two-week low; weak China data adds to demand concerns

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Read more stories