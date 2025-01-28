Thailand car production falls 17.37% y/y in December

BANGKOK: Car production in Thailand dropped 17.37% in December from a year earlier to 104,878 units due to lower domestic sales and exports, Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

That followed November’s 28.23% year-on-year fall, and was the 17th straight month that production had contracted.

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world’s top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.