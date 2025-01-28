AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

UK team to evaluate country’s aviation safety standards

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 07:48am

KARACHI: A high-level delegation from the United Kingdom’s aviation authorities arrived in Pakistan to evaluate the country’s aviation safety standards, marking a significant step toward potentially resuming direct flights between the two nations.

According to the details, the assessment team, comprising officials from the UK Department for Transport (DfT) and Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), will conduct a comprehensive review of Pakistan’s aviation safety protocols and operational procedures. Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Director General Nadir Shafi Dar is leading the Pakistani side in these crucial discussions.

During their visit, the British delegation will inspect airlines’ compliance with international safety standards and engage in detailed technical discussions with PCAA officials. The evaluation comes after months of preparatory meetings between Pakistani and British aviation authorities.

“This visit represents a critical milestone in our efforts to restore direct flight operations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,” PCAA said. The authority has expressed optimism about the outcome, citing extensive preparations and improvements made to meet international aviation safety requirements.

The successful completion of this safety audit could pave the way for Pakistani carriers to resume their operations in British airspace, potentially ending a period of restricted access to UK routes, aviation experts said.

The delegation’s findings and recommendations are expected to significantly influence the future of aviation relations between the two countries.

