Talk boycott decision disappoints PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed disappointment on Monday over the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to boycott the ongoing negotiations, saying that it is an undemocratic approach that exacerbates tensions and undermines the spirit of national unity.

As the government’s negotiation committee is set to meet today (Tuesday), the prime minister was briefed by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the spokesman for the government’s negotiation team. He maintained that interactions between the political parties help in preparing a joint strategy to address the challenges confronting the country and the nation.

Sharif said that Pakistan did not need agitation, tussle, and confrontation but needed harmony and understanding so that a joint strategy could be adopted for building the economy and for the eradication of terrorism.

He said that the country was making progress and its dignity had also risen at the international level, adding that “we will not allow anyone to create obstacles in the way of progress and prosperity through undemocratic behaviours.”

Senator Siddiqui informed the prime minister in detail about the negotiations with the PTI committee.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan declared that the party will not participate in talks with the government scheduled for today (Tuesday), saying that the decision has been officially conveyed.

Talking to journalists along with senior party leader Asad Qaiser and others, he lambasted the government for bulging bill to enact laws of its choice after coming into power through a “stolen” mandate.

“We had given a seven-day deadline regarding the talks. We will not attend tomorrow’s meeting with the government and have informed the secretary and speaker about our decision.”

He claimed that under the proposed bill (PECA Act), anyone could be arbitrarily accused of spreading fake news, adding that PTI stands with the legitimate rights of the media as it is the fourth pillar of the state. “The media helps us identify issues, and now efforts are being made to suppress its voice which is not acceptable,” he added.

Barrister Gohar further said that even if the law is passed, it will be challenged in court, expressing hope that the judiciary will address it. Speaking on the occasion, Qaiser said that the government’s legislative efforts essentially amount to civil martial law. He condemned the proposed amendments to the PECA Act and announced PTI’s participation in a nationwide movement against it. “We will engage with all parties, including the media, to raise our voice for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law,” he stated.

