India’s Modi says spoke to U.S. President Trump over phone

Reuters Published January 27, 2025

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke in a phone call on Monday, Modi said in a post on X, the first conversation between the two leaders since Trump’s inauguration last week.

“We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership,” Modi said in the post, adding that he also congratulated his “dear friend” on his historic second term in office.

“We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,” Modi said.

India and US trying to arrange Modi meeting with Trump next month

The United States is India’s largest trading partner and two-way trade between the two countries surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a trade surplus of $32 billion.

Indian and U.S diplomats are trying to arrange a meeting of the two leader as early as February, Reuters reported last week.

India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the U.S. and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas.

