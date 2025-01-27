Owen equals record with fastest ton as Hurricanes win BBL title

HOBART: Mitchell Owen blasted a record-equalling century off just 39 balls to propel the Hobart Hurricanes to their first Big Bash League title over David Warner’s Sydney Thunder in Hobart on Monday.

Owen smashed 11 sixes in his 108 off 42 balls in an astonishing display of power hitting to guide the Hurricanes to an emphatic seven-wicket victory with 35 balls to spare.

Owen equalled the BBL record fastest century set by Craig Simmons for the Perth Scorchers in the 2014 season.

Thunder were thought to have made a competitive total batting first with 182 for seven before Owen’s pyrotechnics rocketed the Hurricanes into an impregnable position, with Ben McDermott hitting the winning runs in his unbeaten 18 along with Matt Wade 32.

Man of the Match Owen is bound to besieged with offers to play in overseas T20 leagues after his incredible knock, which had the Hobart crowd chanting his name with each prodigious six.

“It’s an amazing feeling, I’m lost for words,” Owen said.

“I tried to do what I did all season: get us off to a good start and take it easy up through the middle – and luckily it worked out.”

When Owen finally fell with another lusty blow to be caught in the deep in the 11th over, the Hurricanes needed less than a run a ball for victory.

It was the Hurricanes first BBL final in seven years, with the Thunder looking to win their first championship since 2016.

From a disastrous start to the BBL season, where they were bowled out for just 74, the Hurricanes finished the eventual champions after chasing down their target with ease and overs to spare.

Jason Sangha earlier smashed 67 off 42 balls studded with two sixes and five fours in Thunder’s 182 for seven batting first.

Sangha shared in Thunder’s best opening stand of the BBL season with 97 along with David Warner 48 off 32 before the Hurricanes hit back, taking seven for 85.

Warner looked in good touch before was caught behind by Matt Wade off Ellis, who struck next ball when Matthew Gilkes chopped on to his stumps for a golden duck.

Englishman Sam Billings avoided the hattrick and went on to club 20 from 14 before he was bowled by Riley Meredith.

Skipper Ellis captured 3-23 and Meredith 3-27 to stymie Thunder’s scoring after the 10-over drinks.