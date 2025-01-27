Naqvi refutes allegations of anti-China event participation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi Sunday vehemently rejected allegations of involvement in any anti-China event in the United States, labeling them as “malicious fabrications” and “baseless campaigns” designed to tarnish his reputation.

According to the channel report, speaking to the media in Houston Minister has clarified that his attendance at a youth event was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion.

He assured that the misinformation and baseless rumors would not distract him from fulfilling his responsibilities, reiterating his commitment to his duties.

Mohsin Naqvi also accused certain elements of instigating the US Congress against Pakistan, urging political opponents not to harm the country for political gains.