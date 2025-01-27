Gems, medical sectors: HC hints at possibility of BD’s cooperation with KP

PESHAWAR: The High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Iqbal Hussain Khan, has hinted at cooperation of his country with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in various sectors particularly gems and medical to strengthen trade relations with the province.

The Bangladeshi envoy was on a two-day visit to the provincial capital during which he engaged with business community, educational institutions and media.

During the visit he spoke on cooperation with Pakistan from defence sector to all potential sectors of bilateral trade between both brotherly states.

Addressing a meeting with the business community at Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that the new leadership of Bangladesh is keen in cooperation with Pakistan in all trade sectors. He said that a new beginning in this regard has been started.

Those present on the occasion included former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, president MCCI Amir Mohammad Khan, former vice president FPCCI, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, Malik Meher Elahi, Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Haji Mamoor Khan, Minhajuddin and others.

He said that the national flag carrier of Bangladesh will soon start Dhaka -Karachi-London flights with Fly with Jinnah is going to operate Karachi-Dhaka flights. Additionally, a ferry service between Karachi and Chittagong has also been agreed between both countries.

He said that trade delegations from both countries have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the import of about 50,000 ton rice from Pakistan.

The High Commissioner said that construction sector in Bangladesh is on boom and cement is of high demand in their country and also appreciated the quality of the tyre industry of Pakistan, saying they are considering the import of raw material for it here.

Furthermore, he said that gemstone and cotton are other potential trade sectors, saying they are working on the import of cotton for their textile industry from Pakistan. He said that Pakistani garments, particularly women wearing fabric is of high demand in Bangladesh.

He said that they are also planning the import of medicines, livestock and engineering products from Pakistan. He said that the people of Bangladesh are used to get kidney transplant done in Pakistan, particularly in Peshawar.

On this occasion, the leaders of business community called for easing visa issuance to further expand trade and bilateral relations between both countries.

The High Commissioner also visited Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various industrial units wherein he was given he was given detailed briefing on furniture, small arms manufacturing, marble and gemstone industries.

The envoy appreciated the quality of the products at Pak-German Woodworking Centre, Daud Arms and Gul Sharif Arms. He invited the local industrialists to visit Bangladesh to exchange the benefits of each other expertise. He said that it is the need of the hour to create bilateral consensus.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh also visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and interacted with the journalist community. On arrival at the press club, the High Commissioner was welcomed by the president M Riaz and other office-bearers.

Speaking to the media, he said that Bangladesh gives importance to the freedom of the right to expression, saying their youth raise voice for their rights through social media and today freedom of expression reign supreme in their country.

He said that revolution brought out in Bangladesh has further strengthened democracy. He said the foresight of Dr. Muhammad Younis has further strengthened the democracy and now it is focused on development. He said that new chapters of business and culture will open between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

