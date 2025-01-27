AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

Youth conference from 31st: minister

PPI Published 27 Jan, 2025 07:12am

KARACHI: Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar has said that it is essential to understand the development of youth, understand the problems along with their solutions, and find opportunities in the future and understand the challenges faced.

In this regard, the Youth Affairs Department will organize a three-day youth conference in Karachi under the title “21st Century Youth Problems and Their Solutions” and try to collect suggestions from all stakeholders so that they can help determine the path of the future.

