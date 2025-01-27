AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Markets Print 2025-01-27

Most Gulf markets gain after Trump comments

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday driven by optimism over US President Donald Trump’s recent comments hinting at a more relaxed approach to tariffs on Chinese goods and potentially lower US interest rates.

Trump expressed his desire to lower global oil prices, interest rates and taxes in a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He also mentioned that his recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was positive and that he’s optimistic about reaching a trade deal with China.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.3% rise in ACWA Power Company and a 2.4% increase in Jabal Omar Development Company. Separately, Saudi Economy Minister Faisal Alibrahim said on Friday that the kingdom’s $600 billion expanded package with the United States includes investments as well as procurement from the public and private sectors.

In Qatar, the index lost 0.1%, hit by a 3.8% fall in Masraf Al Rayan, after reporting a marginal increase in annual profit.

The sharia-compliant lender reported a net profit of 1.51 billion riyals for 2024, up from 1.45 billion riyals a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Commercial International Bank.

