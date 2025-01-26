Health ministry in Gaza says war toll at 47,306

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday the death toll from the war with Israel had reached 47,306, with numbers rising in spite of a ceasefire as new bodies are found under the rubble.

The ministry said hospitals in the Gaza Strip had received 23 bodies in the past 72 hours – 14 “recovered from under the rubble”, five who “succumbed to their injuries” from earlier in the war, and four new fatalities.

It did not specify how the new fatalities occurred.

The ministry said the war had also left 111,483 people wounded.

Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier

Some Gazans have died from wounds inflicted before the ceasefire, with the health system in the Palestinian territory largely destroyed by more than 15 months of fighting and bombardment.

The ministry again reiterated its appeal for Gazans to submit information about dead or missing people to help update its records.