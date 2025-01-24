AIRLINK 195.51 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.01%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.97%)
HUBC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.92%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.51%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
MLCF 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
OGDC 215.27 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.64%)
PACE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 184.69 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.28%)
PRL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.88%)
PTC 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
SEARL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
TPLP 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.04%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 12,197 Increased By 152.6 (1.27%)
BR30 36,929 Increased By 348.5 (0.95%)
KSE100 115,129 Increased By 1090.9 (0.96%)
KSE30 36,186 Increased By 391.8 (1.09%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia shares buoyed by Trump’s China comments, yen awaits BOJ

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 08:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Global shares rose on Friday buoyed by the prospect of lower U.S. interest rates and a U.S.-China trade deal following comments from President Donald Trump, while the yen steadied ahead of a widely expected hike from the Bank of Japan.

In a sign of policies to come, Trump told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that he wants to lower global oil prices, interest rates and taxes, and warned of tariffs on exports to the United States.

“I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately. And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world,” Trump said from Washington via video conference on Thursday.

Asia shares rise, dollar underpinned by elevated bond yields

The comments moved markets, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high and the dollar on the defensive as investors remain cautious about Trump’s next moves on trade and tariffs.

“No politician advocates for higher rates and he (Trump) has always put himself out there as a low rates guy,” said Prashant Newnaha, a senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities. “Expect the president to become more vocal and critical of the Fed.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6% boosted by Chinese stocks after Trump said his recent conversation with President Xi Jinping was friendly, adding he thought he could reach a trade deal with China.

“I can do that,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, when asked if he could make a deal with China over fair trade practices.

“But we have one very big power over China, and that’s tariffs, and they don’t want them, and I’d rather not have to use it, but it’s a tremendous power over China.”

Those comments sent China’s CSI300 blue-chip index 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index 1.7% higher. The Australian and New Zealand dollars, as well as the yuan, rose on signs of a softer stance on tariffs from Trump.

With no new details on Trump’s tariff plans, the uncertainty has weighed on bond prices. Treasury yields have been on the rise as bond investors brace for eventual tariffs that may stoke inflation.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.637% in Asia hours, below last week’s 14-month high of 4.809%.

“Trump had already signalled the desire for lower rates before his return, and U.S. data simply does not allow for the level of easing Trump wants without lighting a match under inflation,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

The spotlight on the day will be on the BOJ, with the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve due to meet next week as policymakers digest early moves of the Trump administration.

Markets have already fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate hike from the BOJ that would take rates in Japan to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Kristina Clifton, economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the lack of immediate announcements on tariffs from Trump in his early days as president has supported the markets view for a hike on Friday.

“In our view, if the BOJ hikes today there is a good chance that there is a dovish tone because there is still a high risk of economic and market disruptions from U.S. policy.”

The yen was steady at 156.21 per dollar, near the one-month high of 154.78 it touched earlier this week, while the yields on shorter ended Japanese government bonds rose ahead of the decision. The Nikkei was up 0.38% in early trading.

Currency markets in general have been tentative after a volatile few sessions since Trump’s return to the White House, driven by his pronouncements on tariffs.

Trump has said he plans to impose duties on imports from Mexico and Canada from Feb. 1 and has said he will apply tariffs on imports from the European Union.

The U.S. dollar index , which measures the currency against six others, languished near a two-week low of 108.13 and was poised for a more than 1% drop for the week, its weakest performance in two months.

Oil prices remained well below $80 a barrel, under pressure after Trump said he will be asking Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down oil prices.

Brent crude futures fell 0.56% to $77.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 0.51% at $74.24.

asian stocks World Economic Forum Davos

Comments

200 characters

Asia shares buoyed by Trump’s China comments, yen awaits BOJ

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

Read more stories