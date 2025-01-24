AIRLINK 196.24 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-24

Prisons housing 102,026 inmates against capacity of 65,811

Published 24 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The overcrowded prisons in the country are housing 102,026 prisoners in 116 jails and prisons having an officially approved capacity of 65,811.

According to the Prison Data Report 2024, jointly issued by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), the National Academy of Prison Administration (NAPA), and Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) each prison is on average 157 percent overcrowded.

It says that overcrowding exceeds 300 percent in Karachi’s Central Prison. The report shows that 73.41per cent of prisoners are under trial, highlighting inefficiencies in the justice system and delays in judicial processes. Only four prisons in the country are designated for women and 85.1 percent of juveniles are still awaiting trial, it says.

The report says that over 23 per cent of inmates are imprisoned for drug-related offences. The report provides a critical resource for policymakers, stakeholders, and the public. The findings aim to spark meaningful dialogue and action toward building a more just and effective prison system in Pakistan.

It underscores the urgent need to align Pakistan’s prison system with international standards such as the Mandela Rules and the Bangkok Rules. It calls for alternative sentencing measures, including probation and community service, to reduce overcrowding and address the root causes of crime.

