Bilawal assails federal govt for making ‘unilateral decisions’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Thursday, strongly criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government for making “unilateral decisions without consulting its political allies”, warning that such actions are causing unnecessary challenges for the administration.

Bilawal expressed these views while addressing the swearing in ceremony of newly-elected members of All Pakistan Employees Union of OGDCL.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s political system thrives when the government listens to the people and collaborates with key stakeholders.

“Whenever the government makes decisions without consulting its allies or considering the public’s wishes, it ends up complicating the situation for itself,” he said.

The PPP leader also recalled the party’s long-standing support for workers’ rights and the struggle of Pakistan’s working class.

He said, “No government can operate without the support and consent of the people. Whether you are the prime minister, president, or even a monarch, any system depends on the will of its people. If a government moves away from the people’s desires, it destabilises the entire system.”

Bilawal warned that Pakistan’s current political environment was being marred by a lack of dialogue and top-down decision-making. “When decisions are made unilaterally, they are harder to implement, and the outcomes are often less successful,” he said.

“On the other hand, when decisions are made through consensus and consultation with all stakeholders, including opposition and coalition partners, they are easier to implement and have a better chance of success.”

“He had the mandate to implement his own policy, yet he chose to build consensus and secure an agreement that ensured the stability of the system,” Bilawal noted.

He expressed concern that the current government, while not holding the same level of majority, at times acts as though it has a two-thirds majority, dictating policy without consultation.

He urged the ruling party to prioritise consultation with elected representatives, as well as opposition parties, for a more effective and stable political environment.

Bilawal Bhutto concluded his remarks by reiterating PPP’s commitment to a politics of unity and issue-based discussions rather than division and hate.

He lamented that Pakistan’s current political climate is focused more on personalities and less on addressing the real challenges facing the nation.

“We are committed to politics of issues, not of hatred and division,” he said. “At present, the political discourse is regrettably veering away from key issues affecting the people of Pakistan.”

He noted that the efforts of three generations of PPP leaders have led to the establishment of significant rights for the nation’s workers, starting with the historic contributions of his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who helped secure the Constitution, and continuing with the leadership of his late mother, Benazir Bhutto, who stood firm against military dictatorship.

He also stressed that PPP’s legacy of fighting for democracy, workers’ rights, and human rights was a continuous effort, even during the rule of military dictators such as General Ziaul Haq and General Pervez Musharraf.

He praised the PPP for consistently advancing the agenda of the working class, adding that the party was the first to introduce a comprehensive labour policy in Pakistan and has continued to advocate for fair wages and pensions.

The PPP leader called for a return to the principle of consensus politics, citing the example of his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who, despite having the majority in the Parliament, chose to create a democratic system based on national consensus.

