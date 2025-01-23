AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
World

UK tech minister expresses concern over TikTok

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:11pm

LONDON: Britain’s technology minister is “genuinely concerned” about how Chinese-owned TikTok could use the data of millions of Britons, according to an interview with The Guardian newspaper published Thursday.

The UK, unlike the United States, has stopped short of calling for a ban on the social media platform, as concerns rise over how the app could be exploited by the Chinese government.

“I am genuinely concerned about the ownership model of TikTok,” Peter Kyle said.

“I’m genuinely concerned about their use of data, linked to the ownership model.”

He nevertheless called TikTok a “desirable product”, adding that “young people should be free to explore all sorts of cultures and ideologies”.

TikTok users anxiously await its return to US app stores

A TikTok ban law has been passed in the United States owing to concerns that the Chinese government could use the social media app to spy on Americans or covertly influence US public opinion through data collection and content manipulation.

The United States gave TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance the choice to sell the platform or face a ban. The deadline for this has been extended by 75 days by new president Donald Trump.

Responding to The Guardian interview, a TikTok spokesperson told AFP:

“In the UK, TikTok is provided by a UK registered company, subject to UK laws and regulated by UK regulators.”

“Our parent company is majority-owned by international investors, predominantly from the US.”

TikTok insisted that the Chinese government has no stake in ByteDance.

The company also said it has invested £10 billion ($12 billion) to set up a data security programme in the UK and mainland Europe.

