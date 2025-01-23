AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
GHQ attack case: ATC adjourns hearing till 25th

Fazal Sher Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:09am

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case on Wednesday fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other accused’s acquittal applications for hearing.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the GHQ attack case at a makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, sought arguments on Khan, Shireen Mazari and other accused from defence and prosecutions on January 25.

The court also issued a show cause notice to the lawyer and spokesperson of Khan’s wife Buhsra Bibi, Mashal Yousafzai for submitting her power of attorney despite the cancellation of her license by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

During the hearing, the court recorded four more prosecution witnesses including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shehzad, Head Constable Imran Akhtar, Constable Zubair Siddiqi and Anwer. The court recorded the statements of a total of nine prosecution witnesses in the GHQ attack case.

During the hearing, prosecutor Zaheer Shah raised objection over the power of attorney of lawyer Mashal Yousafzai.

Mashal had filed her power of attorney on behalf of accused Imran Khan, he said, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council had cancelled her license.

He questioned how Mashal signed the power of attorney of Khan when her license had been cancelled. The court should take disciplinary action against Mashal Yousafzai for alleged forgery, the prosecutor requested.

The court issued a show cause notice to lawyer Mashal and ordered her to submit a written reply to the notice during the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 25.

