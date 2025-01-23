AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
BOP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.72%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.55%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.33%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.33%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.86%)
PRL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.98 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.39%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.72%)
SYM 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 113,967 Increased By 523.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,813 Increased By 177.5 (0.5%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields stabilise; debt supply, federal budget in focus

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 10:33am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were flat on Thursday after the benchmark yield declined for three consecutive sessions, while focus was on the upcoming events and moves in US Treasury yields.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.7249% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.7228%.

“As the market slowly moves from Trump’s moves to other factors, we could see yields trading sideways, especially with upcoming supply tomorrow,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi will raise 320 billion rupees ($3.70 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 220 billion rupees of the benchmark bond.

Benchmark bond yield eased 5 basis points over the last three sessions, as US Treasury yields have largely stabilised after President Donald Trump was not seen as very aggressive on tariff imposition.

The 10-year US yield rose marginally but remained stuck around the 4.60% mark in Asia hours on Thursday.

Traders expect Trump’s proposed tariff policies to remain a key focus area as these may add to inflation, reducing the possibility of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025.

US rate futures have now priced in around 38 basis points of interest rate cuts in 2025.

Back home, the spotlight will be on the Reserve Bank of India’s next set of actions on the infusion of durable liquidity into the banking system in the coming days.

The RBI has been conducting daily repos but was able to lower only the overnight rates, while the liquidity deficit has jumped to a one-year high.

India bond yields rise in lead up to domestic inflation data

The market is also bracing for the federal budget announcement due on Feb. 1, with a major focus on fiscal deficit target and borrowing numbers.

Nomura anticipates gross borrowing to be pegged at 14.40 trillion rupees, slightly higher than the 14.01 trillion budgeted for the current financial year.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields stabilise; debt supply, federal budget in focus

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

Read more stories