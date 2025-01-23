India bond yields stabilise; debt supply, federal budget in focus

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were flat on Thursday after the benchmark yield declined for three consecutive sessions, while focus was on the upcoming events and moves in US Treasury yields.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.7249% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.7228%.

“As the market slowly moves from Trump’s moves to other factors, we could see yields trading sideways, especially with upcoming supply tomorrow,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi will raise 320 billion rupees ($3.70 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 220 billion rupees of the benchmark bond.

Benchmark bond yield eased 5 basis points over the last three sessions, as US Treasury yields have largely stabilised after President Donald Trump was not seen as very aggressive on tariff imposition.

The 10-year US yield rose marginally but remained stuck around the 4.60% mark in Asia hours on Thursday.

Traders expect Trump’s proposed tariff policies to remain a key focus area as these may add to inflation, reducing the possibility of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025.

US rate futures have now priced in around 38 basis points of interest rate cuts in 2025.

Back home, the spotlight will be on the Reserve Bank of India’s next set of actions on the infusion of durable liquidity into the banking system in the coming days.

The RBI has been conducting daily repos but was able to lower only the overnight rates, while the liquidity deficit has jumped to a one-year high.

The market is also bracing for the federal budget announcement due on Feb. 1, with a major focus on fiscal deficit target and borrowing numbers.

Nomura anticipates gross borrowing to be pegged at 14.40 trillion rupees, slightly higher than the 14.01 trillion budgeted for the current financial year.