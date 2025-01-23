Goods declaration processing: ‘Faceless assessment system reduces time’

KARACHI: Chief Collector Customs Appraisement, Jamil Nasir, announced that the newly implemented faceless assessment system has resulted in a substantial reduction in goods declaration processing time, from 109 hours to just 18 hours.

Speaking at a press briefing, Jamil said this new system has not only increased efficiency but also led to a significant increase in tax revenue.

In December, the revenue saw an increase of Rs62 billion, reaching Rs288 billion. Customs duty also witnessed a Rs19 billion surge, rising from Rs67 billion to Rs86 billion.

The system’s success in Karachi has prompted plans to expand it to two more cities within the next month.

Chief Collector attributed the increase in revenue to the reforms, which aim to reduce production costs and improve Pakistan’s ranking in the Global Business Competitiveness Report.

