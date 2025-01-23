AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Pakistan

Chinese Spring Festival celebrated

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, on Wednesday, celebrated the Chinese Spring Festival, underscoring the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

The event was graced by the Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.

In his address, Iqbal highlighted the significance of the Lunar New Year as a time of renewal, reflection, and hope, symbolising wisdom, resilience, and transformation. He emphasised the unshakable bond between Pakistan and China, often described as “higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, and sweeter than honey”.

Reflecting on the achievements of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister described it as more than a collection of projects—it represents a shared vision for sustainable development, regional prosperity, and mutual growth. He acknowledged the transformative impact of CPEC’s first phase, which has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economy and infrastructure by addressing energy shortages, enhancing connectivity through motorways and highways, and developing Gwadar Port into a strategic hub for regional trade.

The minister paid tribute to the Chinese professionals and workers who have contributed tirelessly to CPEC’s success, often under challenging conditions.

He also acknowledged the dedication of Pakistani engineers, technicians, and workers, emphasising the spirit of collaboration that has been the cornerstone of the initiative.

He underlined the visionary leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with CPEC as its flagship project. He noted that this initiative symbolises a bridge of opportunity, fostering economic interdependence, regional harmony, and shared prosperity.

Looking ahead, the minister highlighted the second phase of CPEC, which focuses on business-to-business (B2B) cooperation and encompasses five key corridors: Growth, livelihood, innovation, green development, and openness/regional connectivity. These corridors align seamlessly with Pakistan’s five-year economic transformation plan, “Uraan Pakistan”, which is built on the pillars of Exports, E-Pakistan, Equity and Empowerment, Environment, and Energy and Infrastructure.

The minister stressed that the synergy between the 5 Corridors of CPEC and the 5Es of URAAN Pakistan offers immense opportunities for economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable development. He, particularly, highlighted Gwadar Port’s strategic role in linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, transforming it into a catalyst for regional stability and economic growth.

He also outlined future growth prospects, including special economic zones, agricultural modernisation, digitisation of industries, and the promotion of green energy and climate-resilient infrastructure. These initiatives, he stated, will drive economic diversification, enhance competitiveness, and create millions of jobs, empowering youth and fostering innovation.

Concluding his remarks, Iqbal extended his gratitude to the Chinese government, the Chinese Embassy, and all Chinese partners for their unwavering support. He appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of Chinese professionals and the collaborative efforts of Pakistani and Chinese teams that have strengthened the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

As the Spring Festival symbolises renewal and hope, the minister expressed the optimism for a prosperous future rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a vision of collective progress. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its partnership with China and to building a brighter, more interconnected future for the region.

“This celebration is not just about welcoming a new year—it is a tribute to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China and our shared journey toward progress and prosperity,” he said.

