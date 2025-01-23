AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-23

Parliamentary secy praises role of NPO in national uplift

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Usman Ibrahim, parliamentary secretary Ministry of Industries and Production has said that the government has taken various steps to put the country on the trajectory of sustainable economic growth and is closely monitoring key industrial, agriculture and services sector by devising policies and planning interventions.

In a media briefing during his visit to National Productivity Organisation (NPO), he said enhancing productivity in all the segments of the economy was the need of the hour.

During the briefing, the NPO CEO outlined NPO’s functions, achievements, and ongoing initiatives. Key areas of focus included stimulating productivity consciousness at both macro and micro levels, engaging international and national experts to share best practices, promoting innovative methods and products for enhanced productivity and competitiveness, and collecting and disseminating information to boost industrial productivity.

The parliamentary secretary commended the efforts of the NPO and the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) in promoting productivity at the national level. He emphasised the government of Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing productivity through URAAN Pakistan—a transformative initiative aligned with the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan. Under this plan, augmenting productivity is the cornerstone for achieving export-led growth.

In response, the NPO CEO expressed gratitude for the parliamentary secretary’s visit and assured him that NPO, under the guidance of the Ministry of Industries and Production, will continue to play a pivotal role in advancing productivity, quality, and innovation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting NPO’s initiatives. He emphasised his intention to align with the prime minister’s vision for industrial development and to facilitate efforts toward increased productivity, industrialisation, exports, and job creation. He also pledged to engage with NPO more frequently in the future to ensure maximum support for productivity development across the country.

He directed NPO officials to conduct productivity awards based on the Malcolm Baldrige Quality Award. The launch of the Excellence Award will encourage public and private sector organizations to use the excellence framework, consequently increasing efficiency and productivity.

Similarly, the implementation of these concepts will enhance the profitability and competitiveness of organisations. In the agriculture sector, tractors should be awarded to the best farmers in each district, and motorcycles to the best farmers in every tehsil. Champions in the small industry sector should also be identified, he remarked.

The concept of productivity is not augmented with quality and innovation to create competitiveness edge in current era said adding that countries sell their national brands based on their standardized product quality.

He emphasised that productivity, quality and innovation is the only alternative for growth enhancement as an alternative for growth through investment.

Productivity, quality and innovation ensure the profitability of the organizations thus the economic condition of the enterprises will improve which consequently affect the lives of the stakeholders especially the employees.

