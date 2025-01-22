AIRLINK 197.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 36.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.42%)
FFL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.83%)
HUBC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.72%)
HUMNL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
MLCF 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.4%)
OGDC 216.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.61%)
PACE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PAEL 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.77%)
PRL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PTC 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
SEARL 103.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
TPLP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
TRG 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 36,557 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.11%)
KSE100 114,671 Decreased By -371.5 (-0.32%)
KSE30 36,072 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.35%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain on AI investment plans

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 11:06am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, as investors scooped up SoftBank Group and other technology stocks after US President Donald Trump announced a private sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund AI infrastructure.

The Nikkei had risen 1.48% to 39,604.71 by the midday break.

Earlier in the day, it hit its highest level since Jan. 9 at 39,647.83.

Trump said that ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI, SoftBank Group and Oracle are planning a joint venture called Stargate, which he said will build data centres and create more than 100,000 jobs in the United States.

“Today’s market is dominated by the news about Trump’s AI investment announcement. Investors have already shrugged off concerns about his tariff plans and instead focused on positive elements,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

SoftBank Group jumped 9%, providing the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest , a supplier to Nvidia, rose 3.94% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 2.31%.

Makers of materials for data centres also rose, with Furukawa Electric and Fujikura surging 12% each to become the top gainers on the Nikkei.

Japan’s Nikkei rises on Trump tariff relief

The broader Topix rose 0.94% to 2,738.91, posting a smaller gain than the Nikkei as financial stocks fell. Insurer Tokio Marine Holdings fell 1.2% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings lost 0.96%.

Banks fell, with Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipping 0.23% and 0.32%, respectively.

Topix’s growth index rose 1.22%, while the value share index gained 0.67%.

Of the more than 1,600 shares trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 65% rose and 30% fell, with 3% flat.

Japan's Nikkei share

