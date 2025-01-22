Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

LAHORE: More than Rs 84 billion for Punjab’s Easy Business Finance Scheme, and over Rs 48 billion for Punjab’s Easy Business Card Scheme have been allocated, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said.

While launching the first and largest of its kind business finance scheme in Punjab, the CM said, “More than Rs 36 billion interest-free loans will be provided under Punjab’s Easy Business Finance Scheme, under which Interest-free loans worth Rs 1 million each to 30 million potential beneficiaries will be provided.”

The Chief Minister said, “Under the Easy Business Finance Scheme, loans will be repaid in easy monthly instalments of 05 years.” She added, ”Men, women, transgenders and special individuals, aged between 25 and 55, residing in Punjab are eligible to apply for loan under the scheme.”

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme’ and ‘Asaan Karobar Card’

She highlighted, “Being an active filer, and not being a defaulter of any financial institution are prerequisites of the eligibility criteria.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, ”For the Easy Business Finance Scheme, online application and details can be submitted on the dedicated web portal of Easy For Business Finance, one can apply at akf.punjab.gov.pk.”

She added, “In the Easy Business Card Scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 million will be given for startups and small businesses. Under the Easy Business Card, the loan will be repaid in easy monthly installments in over 3 years.”

The Chief Minister said, “Men, women, transgender and special persons residing in Punjab can apply for the Easy Business Card. Easy Business Card can be applied at akc.punjab.gov.pk.”

She underscored, ”For the Easy Business Card, payment can be made to the vendor on the purchase of raw materials It will be possible to pay government fees, taxes and utility bills through the Card. Up to 25% cash can also be withdrawn through the Card.”

The Chief Minister was briefed, ”A dedicated toll-free number 1786 has also been activated for the guidance of applicants of Easy Business Finance Scheme.” She was also apprised, “For the Easy Business Finance Scheme, applicants can get information from the toll-free number 1786.”

The CM said, “We want to encourage youth for self-employment. Providing employment opportunities after education is also responsibility of the government. Every youth of Punjab will play full role in improving economy through Easy Business Finance Scheme. Through Easy Business Finance Scheme, it will be possible to improve economy by increasing exports.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025