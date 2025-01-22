Afghan national killed in Zhob: body handed over to Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan handed over the body of an Afghan national involved in terrorist activities within Pakistan, to Interim Afghan Government (IAG) on 20 January 2025 after necessary procedural formalities.

The security forces eliminated an Afghan national involved in terrorist activities within Pakistan on January 11, 2025. The individual, identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, was a resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan.

The operation took place in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, a region often exploited for cross-border incursions.

After completing the necessary procedural formalities, Ahmedkhel’s body was handed over to officials of the IAG on 20 January 2025. The return of the body underscores Pakistan’s commitment to transparency in its counterterrorism measures and its adherence to international norms.

This incident is a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil. It serves as irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism against Pakistan, a trend that has strained relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Pakistan has consistently called upon the IAG to fulfill its obligations under international agreements, including commitments made during bilateral talks. The use of Afghan territory by militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan violates both international norms and the principles of good neighbourly relations. Officials in Islamabad have reiterated the need for Afghanistan to take decisive action against terrorist networks operating within its borders.

