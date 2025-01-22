AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Food & agri manufacturing: Secretary TDAP urges Punjab CS to strengthen collaboration

Published January 22, 2025

LAHORE: Secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Sheryar Taj paid a courtesy call on Zahid Zaman, the Chief Secretary of Punjab, in Lahore to discuss collaborative efforts for the upcoming Food & Agri-Manufacturing Event scheduled for February 2025.

During the meeting, Secretary TDAP emphasized the importance of the event in boosting Pakistan’s agro-sector exports and highlighted the pivotal role of Punjab, the country’s agricultural heartland, in this initiative. He called for collective efforts between TDAP, the Punjab Government’s Agriculture Department, and private sector stakeholders to enhance the agro sector’s productivity and expand its global outreach.

Secretary TDAP also apprised the Chief Secretary Punjab of the Horticulture Export Development Plan (2025-2028) that TDAP is developing through its Horticulture Board. He emphasized the importance of receiving inputs from the Provincial Government of Punjab to make the plan more inclusive, ensuring that it reflects the needs and potential of the region.

Secretary TDAP expressed a strong desire to involve the Provincial Government in the development process to synergize efforts and avoid any duplicity, fostering a unified approach to advancing Pakistan’s horticultural exports.

