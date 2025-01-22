AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-22

Healthcare, luxury stocks boost STOXX 600 to 3-month high

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

FRANKFURT: European shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in the healthcare and luxury sectors, but the uptick was tempered by lingering uncertainties over US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff measures following his inauguration.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.4% at 525.98 points - its highest level in three months. This marks its fifth consecutive day of gains, the longest winning streak it has seen in over a month.

Heavyweight healthcare was the biggest boost, with a 1.5% rise, with drugmaker Novo Nordisk advancing 4%.

Luxury stocks gained 1.5%, boosted by a 5.3% jump in Burberry.

“The luxury sector is back in vogue after spending a few months in the penalty box,” Bernstein said.

Personal and household goods was also among the top winning sectors, adding 1.2%.

Around the globe, markets buzzed with anticipation at the dawn of Trump’s presidency. While he refrained from immediately imposing tariffs upon taking office, but said he was thinking about imposing 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1.

Trump also revealed his plans to reverse the US trade deficit with the European Union, either with tariffs or more energy exports.

“President Trump spared China and the EU. No increase in levies on China or new ones on Europe lowers tensions,” however, the uncertainty over tariffs is the biggest handicap for European trade and investment,” Societe Generale analysts said in a note.

The U.S dollar regained some ground, while the Euro slipped.

European automakers came under pressure. Shares of Volkswagen, BMW and Stellantis slipped between 0.8% and 2% on uncertainty over possible new tariffs.

Basic resources dipped 1%, tracking lower metal prices.

“Market is clearly on edge at this point about what comes next,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, adding that there is a sense that this administration will “take a hard line on tariffs, but implementation of course takes a while.”

The European Union signalled its readiness to engage and negotiate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, warning of the need to avoid a trade conflict that would hurt both sides and the global economy.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

Healthcare, luxury stocks boost STOXX 600 to 3-month high

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories