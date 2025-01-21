AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.82 against greenback
Recorder Report Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 04:18pm

The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.82 for a loss of Re0.17 against the greenback.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 278.65 on Monday.

Internationally, the US dollar rebounded in choppy Asian trade on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump suggested the United States could impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico shortly, though details were lacking.

Trump was quoted as saying his team was thinking of tariffs around 25%, which could be announced on Feb. 1, but he offered no other specifics.

The comments came as a surprise given officials had earlier signalled any new taxes would be imposed in a “measured” way, a major relief for trade-exposed currencies. The following memo merely directed agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits.

The market reaction was a knee-jerk fall in the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso, which helped the dollar pare losses suffered on Monday.

The US dollar climbed 1.2% to 1.4475 Canadian dollar, while adding 1.3% on the peso.

The dollar index bounced 0.6% to 108.65, having shed 1.2% overnight, its sharpest daily loss since late 2023.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday as investors assessed US President Donald Trump’s plans to apply new tariffs later than expected while boosting oil and gas production in the United States.

Brent crude futures were down 65 cents, or 0.81%, to $79.5 per barrel at 0909 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down by $1.15, or 1.48%, at $76.73.

There was no settlement in the US market on Monday due to a public holiday.

Dollar US dollar interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Profit-taking wipes out gains at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 800 points

Afghan national involved in terrorism killed, body handed to Kabul: ISPR

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil falls as traders digest Trump tariff reprieve, stronger dollar

Bangladesh probe reveals children held in secret jails

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Read more stories