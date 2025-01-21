AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025
Markets

Dollar rebounds as Trump talks of Canada, Mexico tariffs

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 08:32am

SYDNEY: The dollar rebounded in choppy Asian trade on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the United States could impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico in the near future, though details were lacking.

Trump was quoted saying his team was thinking of tariffs around 25% which could be announced on Feb. 1, but offered no other specifics.

The comments came as a surprise given officials had earlier signalled any new taxes would be imposed in a “measured” way, a major relief for trade-exposed currencies. A following memo merely directed agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits.

A tariff of “25% looks high as a starter, and markets reacted quickly, especially in FX”, said Shoki Omori, chief global desk strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“I think market participants thought Trump would start with China, with say a 10-20% tariff on goods but gradual increase.”

The market reaction was a knee-jerk fall in the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso, which helped the dollar pare losses suffered on Monday.

The dollar climbed 1.2% to 1.4475 Canadian dollar , while adding 1.3% on the peso.

The dollar index bounced 0.6% to 108.65, having shed 1.2% overnight in what had been the sharpest daily loss since late 2023.

The euro fell back to $1.0364 , from an early top of $1.0434. The EU runs a sizable trade surplus with the United States and has been seen as a major target for Trump’s tariffs.

Dollar steady as markets await Trump inauguration

The dollar regained 0.3% on the Japanese yen to 156.06 , after earlier touching a five-week trough at 154.90.

The yen had made gains last week on growing expectations the Bank of Japan would raise rates at its policy meeting this Friday.

The dollar also added 0.3% on the Chinese yuan to 7.2847 . Trump has in the past threatened China with tariffs of up to 60%.

Yen US dollar US dollar index China yuan US DOLLAR VS YEN

