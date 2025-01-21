AIRLINK 202.90 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (0.82%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
FCCL 36.83 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.16%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FLYNG 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.15%)
HUBC 136.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
OGDC 223.60 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.48%)
PACE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
POWER 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.37%)
PPL 189.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PRL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.68%)
PTC 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 108.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
SYM 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 67.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 24.1 (0.2%)
BR30 37,339 Increased By 21.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 116,032 Increased By 187 (0.16%)
KSE30 36,562 Increased By 86.2 (0.24%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen tracking US peers lower after Trump’s inauguration

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 10:52am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to ease in early deals on Tuesday, tracking a fall in US peers as President Donald Trump did not impose major tariffs after his inauguration, suggesting a gradual approach to policies.

The 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.71% and 6.76%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with Monday’s close of 6.7610%.

“For the time being, we can have some relief rally in local bond prices as Trump has not announced any significant measure that could impact inflation, and hence we are seeing some bullish moves in Treasuries as well,” the trader said.

“Increase in the amount of repo infusion as well as announcement of another buyback from the government are also positives.”

Indian bond yields a tad higher as caution prevails before Trump takes charge

Trump said he was thinking of imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico because they were allowing many people to cross the border, but refrained from any other tariff-related announcement. Treasury yields eased as the first set of announcements are not expected to fuel inflationary pressures.

The 10-year US yield eased six basis points in Asian trading hours on Tuesday and was around 4.55%.

US rate futures have now priced in 43 basis points of interest rate cuts in 2025, up from around 39 bps before Trump’s inauguration.

The market also expects a 66% chance that the next cut will be in June.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India raised the quantum of liquidity that it will infuse though the daily variable rate repo to 1.50 trillion rupees ($17.37 billion).

The central government also announced its third debt buyback in as many weeks, which could favour the bulls.

Focus also continues to remain on the RBI’s liquidity management, as the daily repo rates are solving the problem of overnight cash management, but do not infuse durable liquidity.

Reserve Bank of India Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields seen tracking US peers lower after Trump’s inauguration

Saudi’s Manara Minerals to buy stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold project: FT reports

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

Read more stories