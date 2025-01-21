Issue of gas shortage echoes in Senate

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of persistent shortage of natural gas in the country, the federal government has informed the upper house of the Parliament of having identified 30 new offshore assets— to be opened for biding in six months— in order to address the prevailing gas crises.

“A research was conducted recently that has raised the hopes of the discovery of large resources within Pakistan’s sea limits,” Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said at the Senate session on Monday.

“The new assets— 25 to 30 assets have been found in two months— as many as 30 assets have been identified, on which the bidding would be done in six months—the assets on land have also been identified that would be opened for bidding in three to four months,” he said, speaking on a motion moved by Kamran Murtaza from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F).

The JUI-F Senator sought discussion in the house on “extremely low pressure of gas in various areas of Balochistan especially Quetta city.”

The petroleum minister tendered an apology to the house over the issues involving gas. “I apologise for the inconvenience— our gas discovery rates are very low— the situation would continue till new resources are identified and utilised,” he added.

Malik said no new gas connection has been issued in the country in the last four years. “Ban on new gas connections was imposed by Imran Khan— I am not saying that he took the wrong step— obviously they took this decision keeping in view the gas crises, and decided that no new gas connection would be issued till previous gas connections were pending. This ban continues till date,” the minister said.

Earlier, the house passed the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill 2025, moved by treasury Senator Danesh Kumar from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Law Minister Azam Tarar, who also holds the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs Minister, did not oppose the bill.

“I have no objection to this bill. The National Assembly recently empowered its House Finance Committee to take decisions on the salaries and allowances of the NA members. The Senate House Finance Committee is being empowered on the same lines,” Tarar said.

He said the bill would help strengthen Parliament’s role in matters concerning salaries and allowances of the parliamentarians. Meanwhile, some new bills were moved in the house and referred to the relevant standing committees. Mohsin Aziz from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pointed out quorum that was found to be lacking.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan adjourned the Senate till today (Tuesday).

