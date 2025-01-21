Gold shows slight recovery

KARACHI: Gold prices made a slight recovery on Monday, as global bullion value hovered over $2,700 per ounce, traders said.

Just edging higher by Rs500 and Rs429, gold prices reached Rs282,900 per tola and Rs242,541 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International gold bullion prices moved up slightly by $5, selling for $2,708 per ounce while silver was trading at over $30 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices lost also a little value by Rs1 to Rs3,372 per tola and Rs8 to Rs2,890 per 10 grams. Open market may trade gold and silver for different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025