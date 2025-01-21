AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Sharjeel highlights importance of independent journalism

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

HYDERABAD: Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected body of the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) at the Hyderabad Press Club.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon administered the oath to the office bearers, which included President Senior Journalist Hamid Sheikh, General Secretary Ali Hamza Zaidi, Senior Vice president Faiz Khoso, Vice president Altaf koti; senior joint secretary Muzaffar Rind, Treasure Danish Nafees and 18 members of executive council were included.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon congratulated the newly elected members and expressed his happiness that the journalists of Hyderabad consider him a dear friend. He emphasized the People’s Party’s commitment to supporting journalists, citing the efforts were taken for journalists in hard time by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon also highlighted the importance of independent journalism, stating that the Pakistan People’s party always believes in giving independent journalism a chance in the country. He criticized the previous governments duration and previous time of dictatorship for oppressing journalists, pointed out that peoples party were stayed along independent Journalists in past. He noted that the PPP remained a democratic party despite facing many unfair media trials.

In addition to discussing journalism, Sharjeel Inaam Memon touched on various development projects in Sindh. He mentioned that health is a top priority for the PPP government and those peoples of Sindh and journalists can receive free treatment at state-of-the-art hospitals including NICVD and Civil Hospitals. He also announced plans to upgrade the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad and create a mechanism of funding for health insurance for journalists.

Minister Information addressed the issue of encroachments on government transport land in Hyderabad, stating that they will be removed. He also announced that the transport department government of Sindh is wants to launch upcoming of EV buses and EV Taxies project service after it is successful run in Karachi next to Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh.

Sharjeel Inam Memon

