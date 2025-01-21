AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Opinion Print 2025-01-21

‘California wildfire: Will Trump reconsider the Paris Accord?’

Qamar Bashir Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

This is apropos my two back-to-back letters titled ‘California wildfire: Will Trump reconsider the Paris Accord?’ carried by the newspaper on Sunday and yesterday. Donald Trump’s fossil fuel agenda was driven by a focus on economic growth, job creation, and energy independence. He aimed to support blue-collar workers in energy-rich states and rural communities whose livelihoods depended on coal and oil. His policies appealed to key constituencies while emphasising reduced regulatory oversight to lower costs and accelerate energy projects. Additionally, Trump’s skepticism toward climate change and the potential economic impacts of environmental policies reinforced his push for fossil fuel dominance.

He framed energy exports as a geopolitical tool, promoting US energy independence as a pillar of national security and global influence. The United States, long recognized as a global leader in shaping critical decisions on international platforms, appears to be retreating from its leadership role, particularly in addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time: climate change. Donald Trump’s environmental policies reflect a self-centered and short-sighted approach, prioritizing immediate economic gains while ignoring the long-term, devastating consequences for the American people, the United States, and the global community.

In my view, Donald Trump’s policies not only undermine global climate efforts but also risk encouraging other nations, particularly resource-constrained ones, to follow suit. Such actions could lead to a collective backslide into reliance on fossil fuels, accelerating environmental degradation and exacerbating the severity and frequency of disasters like the ongoing California wildfires.

The implications of these policies are alarming. Increased reliance on fossil fuels contributes to rising global temperatures, which intensify the likelihood of wildfires, tsunamis, earthquakes, droughts, floods, Glacier melting and other extreme weather events. These disasters wreak havoc on human lives, habitats, and biodiversity, further destabilizing vulnerable ecosystems and exacerbating socio-economic challenges. For instance, the California wildfires are a stark reminder of the destructive potential of climate inaction, costing billions in damages, displacing communities, and devastating natural habitats.

One can only hope that the scale of such disasters will prompt Donald Trump to reconsider his environmental stance and adopt policies that prioritize sustainable development and global cooperation.

A renewed commitment to combating climate change could not only restore hope for reversing environmental degradation but also reaffirm the United States’ role as a global leader in addressing this existential threat. Concluded

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

