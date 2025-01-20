AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate Donald Trump on assuming office

BR Web Desk Published January 20, 2025

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated President Donald Trump on assuming office as the 47th president of the United States.

Trump was sworn in for a historic second term as president on Monday, pledging a blitz of immediate orders on immigration and economy.

With one hand raised in the air and the other on a Bible given to him by his mother, the 47th US president solemnly took the oath of office beneath the huge Rotunda of the US Capitol.

In a post on X, Shehbaz said he was looking forward to working with the new president to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-US ties.

“Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples & we shall continue to do so in the future,” he wrote on X.

President Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated Donald Trump on assuming office, a statement from the President’s House said.

According to the statement, President Zardari also extended his best wishes to the new US President.

Meanwhile, NATO military alliance chief and European leaders also congratulated Trump on his return to the White House.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that with Trump back in office “we will turbo-charge” defense spending and production, likely referring to Trump’s push for European countries to shoulder a greater burden of defending themselves.

“My warm congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as 47th President of the USA, and to @JDVance as Vice President Together we can achieve peace through strength - through @NATO,” he wrote on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended her best wishes to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, expressing the EU’s readiness to collaborate on global challenges.

“Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and bolster their shared security. This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership,” she wrote on X.

European Council President Antonio Costa also offered his congratulations, emphasizing the EU’s commitment to working closely with Trump to address pressing global issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, reaffirming the importance of the US as Germany’s closest ally and highlighting the goal of maintaining a strong transatlantic relationship. “The EU, with its 27 member states and over 400 million citizens, remains a powerful and united force,” he noted on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his congratulations in a video message, saying, “On behalf of the United Kingdom, I warmly congratulate President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to thrive for years to come.”

Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris extended his heartfelt congratulations to Trump and wished him success in his term. “This is a significant moment for President Trump personally and for the United States. As the torch of democracy is passed peacefully, I extend my best wishes to him and the American people,” he stated.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also congratulated Trump, reaffirming Romania’s status as a close strategic partner of the US. “We wish him great success in this important new mandate. A strong and vibrant transatlantic link is crucial for our shared security and prosperity,” he wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump PM Shehbaz Sharif President Asif Ali Zardari Trump swearing in ceremony 47th us president

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate Donald Trump on assuming office

Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine to generate $74bn in free cash flow over 37 years, Barrick CEO says

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 570 points

Ministries directed to prioritise objectives in line with Uraan Pakistan

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

Moroccan boat tragedy: one more Pakistani identified among survivors

Rousch Power transfers complex to government entity after CPPA settlement

Iranian Armed Forces CGS calls on COAS Asim Munir

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Read more stories