President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate Donald Trump on assuming office

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated President Donald Trump on assuming office as the 47th president of the United States.

Trump was sworn in for a historic second term as president on Monday, pledging a blitz of immediate orders on immigration and economy.

With one hand raised in the air and the other on a Bible given to him by his mother, the 47th US president solemnly took the oath of office beneath the huge Rotunda of the US Capitol.

In a post on X, Shehbaz said he was looking forward to working with the new president to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-US ties.

“Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples & we shall continue to do so in the future,” he wrote on X.

President Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated Donald Trump on assuming office, a statement from the President’s House said.

According to the statement, President Zardari also extended his best wishes to the new US President.

Meanwhile, NATO military alliance chief and European leaders also congratulated Trump on his return to the White House.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that with Trump back in office “we will turbo-charge” defense spending and production, likely referring to Trump’s push for European countries to shoulder a greater burden of defending themselves.

“My warm congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as 47th President of the USA, and to @JDVance as Vice President Together we can achieve peace through strength - through @NATO,” he wrote on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended her best wishes to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, expressing the EU’s readiness to collaborate on global challenges.

“Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and bolster their shared security. This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership,” she wrote on X.

European Council President Antonio Costa also offered his congratulations, emphasizing the EU’s commitment to working closely with Trump to address pressing global issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, reaffirming the importance of the US as Germany’s closest ally and highlighting the goal of maintaining a strong transatlantic relationship. “The EU, with its 27 member states and over 400 million citizens, remains a powerful and united force,” he noted on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his congratulations in a video message, saying, “On behalf of the United Kingdom, I warmly congratulate President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to thrive for years to come.”

Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris extended his heartfelt congratulations to Trump and wished him success in his term. “This is a significant moment for President Trump personally and for the United States. As the torch of democracy is passed peacefully, I extend my best wishes to him and the American people,” he stated.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also congratulated Trump, reaffirming Romania’s status as a close strategic partner of the US. “We wish him great success in this important new mandate. A strong and vibrant transatlantic link is crucial for our shared security and prosperity,” he wrote on X.