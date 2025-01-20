AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen’s Houthis say they will only target Israeli-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:04pm

LONDON: Yemen’s Houthis will limit their attacks on commercial vessels to Israeli-linked ships after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, according to the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center.

The HOCC, which liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators, said in a email sent to shipping industry officials dated Jan. 19 that it was stopping “sanctions” against vessels owned by US or British individuals or entities, as well as ships sailing under their flags.

“We affirm that, in the event of any aggression against the Republic of Yemen by the United States of America, the United Kingdom … the sanctions will be reinstated against the aggressor,” the email said. “You will be promptly informed of such measures should they be implemented.”

Gaza ceasefire delayed over hostage list

The HOCC said they would stop targeting Israeli-linked ships “upon the full implementation of all phases of the agreement”.

Many of the world’s biggest shipping companies have suspended shipping through the Red Sea and have diverted their vessels around southern Africa to avoid being attacked.

Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships since November 2023 and sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

Houthis have targeted the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which are joined by the narrow Bab al-Mandab strait, a chokepoint between the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

Biden says ‘the guns in Gaza have gone silent,’ aid begins

Hamas released three Israeli hostages in Gaza and Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, the first day of a ceasefire suspending a 15-month-old war that has laid waste to the Gaza Strip and inflamed the Middle East.

MENA Gaza Houthis Hamas Gaza Strip Yemen Houthis Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Gaza hostages Gaza hostage deal

Comments

200 characters

Yemen’s Houthis say they will only target Israeli-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 570 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Rousch Power transfers complex to government entity after CPPA settlement

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

Triumphant Trump returns to White House, launching new era of upheaval

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Amended tax laws to tighten noose on non-filers

Read more stories