Biden says ‘the guns in Gaza have gone silent,’ aid begins

  US President welcomes ceasefire in Gaza, saying hundreds of trucks entering seaside enclave to help Palestinians
Reuters Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 10:45pm
US President Joe Biden says ‘guns in Gaza have gone silent,’ aid begins

NORTH CHARLESTON: US President Joe Biden welcomed a ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday and said hundreds of trucks were entering the seaside enclave to help Palestinians.

“Today the guns in Gaza have gone silent,” Biden said in brief remarks during a visit to North Charleston, South Carolina. “We anticipate several hundred trucks will enter the Gaza Strip probably just as I am speaking.”

Most civilians in the Gaza Strip have been displaced during 15 months of Israeli bombardment.

Sunday was Biden’s final full day in office. The outgoing president, a former US senator long involved in foreign policy, said the ceasefire deal was one of the toughest negotiations he had been involved with but defended his decision to back Israel through months of attacks that killed nearly 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect, fighting halts after delay

“The road to this deal has been not easy at all, it was a long road,” Biden said. “But we’ve reached this point today because of the pressure Israel built on Hamas, backed by the United States.”

Biden, who would hand over the US presidency to Republican Donald Trump on Monday, said it would fall on the next administration to implement the Gaza deal.

