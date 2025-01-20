AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Eight die, seven injured in Serbian retirement home fire

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 02:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BELGRADE: Eight people died and seven were injured in a fire at a nursing home outside Belgrade on Monday which authorities said was caused by arson, Serbian state TV RTS reported.

The fire started at 3.30 a.m. (0230 GMT) with 30 people in the home, RTS reported, quoting the head of the government’s department for emergency situations, Luka Causevic.

The fire was put out quickly and all the injured were taken to hospitals in Belgrade. One woman is in a serious condition and on a ventilator, RTS reported.

Colombia death toll from rebel violence rises to 80

The prosecutors office said the fire was caused by one of the residents of the nursing home who was among those who died.

A detailed statement will be released later on Monday.

“There are indications that this tragedy was caused by criminal activity of one individual,” Nemanja Starovic, the Minister for labour, employment and social issues, told RTS.

Serbia Serbian retirement home fire

