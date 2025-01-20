AIRLINK 201.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.29%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.95%)
FFL 17.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
HUBC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.49%)
OGDC 222.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.36%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.35%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
PPL 189.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.47%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.07%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
SEARL 109.95 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (3.33%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
SYM 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.4%)
TELE 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.19%)
TRG 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,256 Increased By 118.6 (0.98%)
BR30 37,507 Increased By 361.2 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,896 Increased By 623.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 184.4 (0.51%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold trims losses, investors await Trump’s inauguration speech

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 02:08pm

Gold cut early losses on Monday as investors looked forward to Donald Trump’s inauguration speech for clarity on the incoming administration’s policies, which could offer further clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,697.60 per ounce, as of 0300 GMT, after falling 0.5% earlier in the day. US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $2,740.10.

“Gold has been on the receiving end of selling pressure today, but the precious metal’s status as a traditional safe-haven asset should limit the immediate downside,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“If we happened to hear a more conciliatory or softer tone from President Trump regarding trade and tariff polices, this could alleviate inflationary concerns, which may see the US dollar and Treasury yields recede, and gold is potentially one asset which could benefit from this scenario.”

Market players were keenly awaiting Trump’s inauguration later in the day, and his broad trade tariff policies are expected to further ignite inflation and trigger trade wars, potentially increasing bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Gold is used as an inflation hedge, but higher interest rates dampen its appeal.

It also serves as a safe-haven asset. The future path of US interest rates will depend on how aggressively the incoming administration follows through on Trump’s policy pledges.

The Federal Reserve will likely hold interest rates steady on Jan. 29 and resume cutting in March, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters.

Elsewhere, Hamas released three Israeli hostages and Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, the first day of a ceasefire suspending a 15-month-old war that has devastated the Gaza Strip and inflamed the Middle East.

Gold prices inch down

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $30.16 per ounce, palladium steadied at $947.99 and platinum shed 0.2% to $940.84.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion Spot silver Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold trims losses, investors await Trump’s inauguration speech

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories