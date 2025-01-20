AIRLINK 201.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.25%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.95%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FLYNG 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.94%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
KEL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.38%)
OGDC 222.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.38%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
PPL 189.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.47%)
PRL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.3%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
SEARL 109.90 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.28%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.37%)
SYM 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.4%)
TELE 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.81%)
TRG 68.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,256 Increased By 118.6 (0.98%)
BR30 37,507 Increased By 361.2 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,894 Increased By 622.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,498 Increased By 186.3 (0.51%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan rises to over two-week high on positive US-China talk, better economic data

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 01:04pm

HONG KONG: China’s yuan rose on Monday to its highest against the dollar since Jan. 3 buoyed by a friendly call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and better-than-expected fourth-quarter economic data.

The two spoke by phone just days ahead of Trump’s return to the White House with his threat of new US tariffs that could ratchet up tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. Both leaders were upbeat about the call.

By 0340 GMT, the yuan was 0.12% higher at 7.3160 to the dollar after trading in a range of 7.3088 to 7.3246.

Traders and analysts believe that signs of a possible improvement in US-China ties brought some relief to Chinese assets.

“The surprising Trump-Xi call before Trump’s inauguration eased concerns about the immediate implementation of radical US tariffs,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Encouraging China economic data also fueled a positive mood in Chinese markets, he said.

China reported its economy grew 5.4% in the fourth quarter, beating market forecasts. That brought full-year growth to 5% last year, matching the government’s target, largely driven by industrial output and exports.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1886 per dollar, 1,467 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

China’s yuan stutters near 16-month low, a whisker away from downside limit

Although the yuan is facing depreciation pressure, markets in general believe Beijing will not use the exchange rate as a policy tool to offset expected US tariffs in a second Donald Trump presidency.

Trump has threatened tariffs of up to 60% on imports of Chinese goods during his second term beginning on Monday.

China’s central bank told Reuters late on Friday it is confident it can keep the yuan exchange rate “basically stable” at a “reasonable and balanced” level.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.3257 yuan per dollar, up about 0.24% in Asian trade, marking the highest level in more than two-weeks.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.174% lower at 109.14.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan rises to over two-week high on positive US-China talk, better economic data

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories