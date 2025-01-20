AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Markets Print 2025-01-20

Banks weigh on Australia shares; Rio Tinto falls

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

SYDNEY: Banking stocks led the decline in Australian shares on Friday, while miner Rio Tinto fell on reports of failed merger negotiations with rival Glencore. The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.2% lower at 8,310.4 points. The benchmark ended the week up 0.2%.

Shares of Rio Tinto fell 0.7%, logging their worst session in over a week, after reports of unsuccessful merger talks between the world’s No. 2 miner and Glencore, one of the world’s biggest miners of coal and base metals.

Financials led sectoral declines on Friday, dipping 1% to log their worst week in four. The ‘big four’ banks fell 1.2%-1.8%. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said the fall was likely due to profit-booking in the sector following recent gains.

The index rose about 2.6% on Thursday, but ended the week 0.6% lower. Miners gained 0.5% as iron ore prices jumped after better-than-expected GDP data from top consumer China.

The index logged its best week since Nov. 18. China, which is one of Australia’s key trading partners, said its fourth-quarter GDP grew 5.4% year-on-year, beating market estimates. Gold stocks rose 0.3% on higher bullion prices. The index logged weekly gains of 5%, the most since late November.

Among individual stocks, Insignia Financial surged 6.5%, hitting its highest since October 2021, after it received a revised offer from US-based CC Capital Partners to acquire the money manager for A$3.07 billion ($1.91 billion).

