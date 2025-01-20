Heimtextil 2025: Pakistan emerges as fourth largest exhibitor

KARACHI: Pakistan significantly enhanced its participation in Heimtextil 2025, ascending to the fourth-largest exhibitor country after China, India, and Turkey at the globally recognized trade fair for home and contract textiles.

Pakistan’s textile industry, with 273 exhibitors including 64 companies demonstrated a remarkable 10 percent increase as compared to the previous year at Pakistan Pavilion.

The event, which commenced from 14 to 17 January, 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, featured 2,800 exhibitors from 130 countries. The Commercial Section of the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt facilitated Pakistan’s participation in Heimtextil 2025.

Pakistani companies were centrally placed at the exhibition with larger stalls in Hall No. 8, 9 with better strategic location. Many exporters reported that buyers from Europe, the UK, and other countries showed great interest in Pakistani stalls and products as compared to previous years.

Highlighting the importance of this event, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Officer, TDAP said, “As the fourth-largest exhibitor at Heimtextil, we are optimistic about the future of the textile industry. We hope that the government will swiftly address the challenges facing the sector, enabling further growth and development”. TDAP has consistently encouraged smaller local textile exporters to participate in these exhibitions, and its efforts to increase Pakistan’s textile exports are commendable.

“Heimtextil is extremely important for Pakistan’s home textile exports. With record participation this year, we anticipate a significant increase in exports,” said Shafaat Ahmad Kaleem, Pakistan’s Consul General in Frankfurt, while inaugurating the national pavilion at the Heimtextil exhibition.

To foster stronger business relationships, the Pakistan Commercial Section in Frankfurt organized a networking event on January 15th, bringing together Pakistani exporters and global buyers under the ‘Thread Connect’ initiative.

Heimtextil 2025, Pakistani engaged existing buyers and attracted the new ones. This event served as the industry’s most important global event and exhibitors showcased a diverse range of home textile products, including bed linen, kitchen linen, towels, and carpets, kitchen linen, institutional textile etc. highlighting unique craftsmanship and innovative designs.

