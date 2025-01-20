Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low production forecast

KARACHI: Cotton production has declined significantly by 33.52%, amounting to a loss of 27.68 lac bales. Despite this, cotton prices have remained relatively stable. However, trading volume has been limited. The New York cotton market continues to experience a bearish trend.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has repeatedly urged the government to provide an Export Finance Scheme (EFS) facility for local cotton but their requests have been consistently ignored.

Sham Lal Manglani, Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Agriculture Task Force, and Dr Jesumal Limani, Chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) are working through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and FPCCI to revive the cotton industry.

Head Transfer of Technology Central Cotton Research Institute Multan Sajid Mahmood has said that it will be inevitable to adopt scientific-based advisories for better cultivation and care of cotton.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said a special taskforce has been assigned to promote early cotton cultivation in field formations.

Pakistan Textile Council and Better Cotton Initiative are also joining hands to boost cotton production.

Overall, cotton prices remained stable in the local market last week. Trading volume was low. International cotton prices continued to decline. The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association has released figures for cotton production in the country up to January 15th. According to these figures, cotton production during this period was fifty four lac and ninety thousand bales, which is 33.52% less amounting to a loss of twenty seven thousand and sixty eight thousand bales as compared to last year production of forty two lac and fifty eight thousand bales.

In Sindh province, twenty eight lac and three thousand bales were produced, which is 31.62% less than last year’s production of forty one lac bales produced last year.

In Punjab province, cotton production was twenty seven lac bales, which is 35.40% less as compared to last year’s production of forty one lac and fifty one thousand bales produced last year.

Textile spinners are increasingly interested in imported cotton as local cotton deals are being made on credit basis. The market is facing a severe financial crisis. There is also a low business in local cotton yarn. The reason for this is the 18% sales tax (EFS) facility on imported cotton, cotton yarn, and fabric, while there is no EFS facility on locally produced cotton. Aptma has been continuously demanding from the government to provide EFS facility on local cotton, but their long-standing demand is being constantly ignored. In a recent meeting held by SIFC on this issue, some progress was expected but no decision could be reached in the meeting.

An important meeting was held at FPCCI to increase cotton production. The meeting also discussed the EFS issue and emphasised on increasing cotton production.

Secretary of Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has assigned special tasks to field formations for early cotton cultivation. A special package is also under consideration to encourage farmers who cultivate early cotton this year.

Pakistan’s textile sector has made a significant presence at the large-scale international clothing exhibition, Heimtextil, held in Frankfurt, Germany. A total of 270 Pakistani companies participated in the event. According to the received information, the response has been positive. The exhibition has attracted participation from 60 countries and is being attended by 60,000 delegates.”

The price of cotton in Sindh province ranged from 18,000 to 19,000 rupees per maund, and the price of Phutti was in between 8,000 to 8,500 rupees per 40 kilograms, depending on quality and payment terms.

In Punjab province, cotton prices were between 18,000 to 19,000 rupees per maund and Phutti prices ranged from 8,000 to 9,200 rupees per 40 kilograms.

In Balochistan province, cotton prices were in between 17,500 to 19,000 rupees per maund, and Phutti prices ranged from 7,500 to 9,500 rupees per 40 kilograms.

The prices of Banola, Banola oil, and cottonseed cake remained stable.

The Karachi Cotton Association’s spot rate committee maintained the spot rate unchanged at 18,500 rupees per maund.

Nasim Usman, Chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum, has reported an overall decline in cotton prices on the international market. The price of New York cotton remained in between 67 and 68 US cents per pound. According to the USDA’s weekly export sales report, three lac and sixteen thousand and two hundred bales were sold for the year 2024-25.

Turkiye topped the list of buyers, purchasing one lac and two thousand and one hundred bales. Vietnam followed in second place with seventy nine thousand and four hundred bales, and Pakistan ranked third by purchasing fifty six thousand and six hundred bales. For the year 2025-26, thirteen hundred bales were purchased, all of which were bought by Mexico.

Meanwhile, Punjab province holds a unique position in terms of cotton production. Planning for cotton cultivation in Punjab has entered its final stage. These views were expressed by the Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, while presiding over a meeting on cotton cultivation planning at the Agriculture House Lahore. He stated that early cotton cultivation will be carried out in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions. Special tasks have been assigned to field formations for early cotton cultivation. Divisional and district cotton management committees are being formed for cotton cultivation.

In addition, a special package is being considered to encourage farmers who cultivate early cotton this year. Monitoring will also be carried out to ensure the timely availability of quality seeds in the markets. Data on vacant lands available for early cotton cultivation is being compiled. In this regard, records of lands vacated by wheat, oilseeds, and potatoes for early cotton cultivation will be compiled. On this occasion, the Secretary of Agriculture said that farmers would be surveyed at the village level for early cotton cultivation.

Only triple gene varieties will be ensured for early cotton cultivation. Early cultivated cotton yields more. Early cultivated cotton gets a good price due to its better quality. Moreover, early cultivated cotton is largely protected from pests and diseases.

Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Technology Transfer Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute Multan underscored the imperative need to adopt modern, science-driven advisory practices for the upcoming cotton season. He stated that improving cotton cultivation and addressing current agricultural challenges require moving away from traditional advisory methods, which are no longer equipped to handle the complexities of modern farming. He noted that climate change—manifesting through unpredictable rainfall, prolonged droughts, extreme heat, and the emergence of new pest species—has introduced unprecedented risks to cotton crops.

He further explained that traditional advisory frameworks, often based on outdated practices and anecdotal experiences, lack the capability to address the evolving needs of today’s agriculture. In contrast, modern advisory systems, underpinned by scientific research and advanced data analytics, empower farmers to make informed decisions by leveraging soil fertility assessments, weather forecasts, and state-of-the-art agricultural technologies.

Sajid Mahmood emphasised that it is essential for farmers to transition from conventional methods to innovative, science-based approaches to enhance both the yield and quality of cotton. This shift, he added, is vital for ensuring sustainable cotton production in the face of ongoing climatic and agricultural challenges.

In response to a sharp decline in cotton production, the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) and the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable cotton practices across the country.

The MoU aims to integrate the Better Cotton Standard System (BCSS) into the country’s cotton supply chain, promoting sustainability from farm to fashion. The partnership will focus on raising awareness, offering training programs, and facilitating market access for sustainable production of cotton. It will also align the country’s cotton industry with international trade and environmental standards, including the European Union Green Deal and GSP+.

Fawad Anwar, Chairman of the Pakistan Textile Council, remarked, ‘This partnership marks a transformative step for Pakistan’s textile industry. By adopting sustainable practices, we aim to enhance the global competitiveness of our cotton and empower farmers with the tools needed for long-term success.’

This collaboration seeks to position Pakistan as a leader in sustainable cotton production, opening new trade avenues and bolstering the economy. Since its establishment in 2009, the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) has worked in Pakistan to assist farmers in adopting regenerative practices and improving supply chain traceability.

This MoU reflects a shared vision for innovation and sustainability, offering hope for the revival of Pakistan’s cotton sector and contributing to global efforts for sustainable agriculture.

