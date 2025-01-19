Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said his party will observe black day and a shutter-down strike across the country on February 8 to protest the deprivation of its mandate.

Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, while talking to reporters outside Adiala jail after the hearing of general headquarters (GHQ) attack case quoting the PTI founding chairman, said that the PTI will stage a “black day” and observe shutter down strike on February 8. “Khan has issued directions to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding preparation for observation of black day”, he said.

Earlier, the ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing GHQ attack case at makeshift court at Adiala Jail against PTI founding chairman and others, recorded the statement of another prosecution witness.

IK terms Feb 8 polls ‘mother of all rigged elections’

The court has recorded the statements of a total of five witnesses.

During the hearing, the prosecution produced batons, lighters and matches recovered from the accused before the court.

During the hearing, jail authorities produced Khan before the court.

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, Muhammad Basharat Raja, and AML chief Sheikh Rashid as well as Rashid Shafique appeared before the court. The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 22.

