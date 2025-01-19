AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-19

Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

Fazal Sher Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said his party will observe black day and a shutter-down strike across the country on February 8 to protest the deprivation of its mandate.

Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, while talking to reporters outside Adiala jail after the hearing of general headquarters (GHQ) attack case quoting the PTI founding chairman, said that the PTI will stage a “black day” and observe shutter down strike on February 8. “Khan has issued directions to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding preparation for observation of black day”, he said.

Earlier, the ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing GHQ attack case at makeshift court at Adiala Jail against PTI founding chairman and others, recorded the statement of another prosecution witness.

IK terms Feb 8 polls ‘mother of all rigged elections’

The court has recorded the statements of a total of five witnesses.

During the hearing, the prosecution produced batons, lighters and matches recovered from the accused before the court.

During the hearing, jail authorities produced Khan before the court.

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, Muhammad Basharat Raja, and AML chief Sheikh Rashid as well as Rashid Shafique appeared before the court. The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Imran Khan GHQ Faisal Chaudhry Adiala jail

Comments

200 characters

Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

Civil servants: Deputed officials not eligible for 20pc SA: LHC

Gas Utility Court competent to settle related disputes, complaints: SC

‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ inaugurated

Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

Read more stories